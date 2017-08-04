Unabated Indian barbarism continues in IoK: FO

Pakistan condemns and deplores the continuing reign of state terrorism against the hapless people of Indian occupied Jammu & Kashmir (IoK). During the last few days, the Indian occupation forces have killed many innocent Kashmiris and injured many others demanding their promised and inalienable right to self-determination.

This was stated by Foreign Office spokesperson in a statement issued here on Friday. He said the Indian occupation forces, in the latest acts of barbarism, again used live ammunition and pellet guns, as well as attacked Pulwama hospital and Srinagar Women’s College.

He said despite Indian state terrorism and repression, the steadfast resolve displayed by the Kashmiris in IoK demonstrates that they remained undeterred in their goal for realization of the right to self-determination. The deteriorating human rights situation of Indian occupied Jammu and Kashmir has serious implications for the regional peace and security.

Pakistan remains committed to peacefully resolving the Jammu and Kashmir dispute in accordance with the resolutions of the UN Security Council. Pakistan will continue to extend its moral, political and diplomatic support to the people of Jammu and Kashmir. ‘We call upon the international community to take notice of the grave human rights crisis in IoK and urge India to end this state-sponsored terrorism, he added.