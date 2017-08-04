Texts shown to me add weight to Gulalai’s claims: Hamid Mir

ISLAMABAD: Senior journalist Hamid Mir has said that Ayesha Gulalai, in a brief meeting, showed him the messages that PTI Chairman Imran Khan allegedly sent her, which “add weight” to her allegations.

However, Mir went on to say that the allegations need to be further investigated.

On Thursday, while appearing on a private TV channel’s show, Gulalai said that she is not baseless in her accusations and would not pursue the matter herself unless asked to do on a proper forum. She said that she will provide evidence of her allegations if summoned by the Parliament or the court of law.