Technical fault plunges Balochistan into darkness

QUETTA: Electricity supply to provincial capital Quetta and six other districts of Balochistan, including Mastung, Chaghi, Noshki, Masheen, Sibbi and Qila Abdullah, was stopped due to a technical fault developed in the 220KV Ooch-Sibbi-Quetta transmission line on Thursday.

According to Quetta Electric Supply Company (QESCO) spokesperson, the technical fault in transmission line plunged the provincial capital Quetta and six other districts into darkness.

The QESCO spokesperson further said that repair work was underway and the power supply will be restored soon. He also informed that the provincial capital was being provided electricity from alternative sources.