Shehbaz accuses PTI of crossing all limits of decency

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif, referring to PTI, has said that the party has crossed all boundaries of decency.

In a statement issued on Friday, he lashed out his political rivals, saying that the elements who have tried to create uncertainty in the country to achieve personal agendas have been exposed. The lies of those who leveled baseless allegations on an honest and true leadership have now been exposed to the nation, he added.

The conscious people of Pakistan are solidly standing against their negative plans. An account has to be taken from all those thieves and robbers who sucked the blood of the people, he added.

This is the time to heal the wounds of a nation suffering for 70 long years; the nation would not allow anyone to alter its fast bettering destiny, the statement read.