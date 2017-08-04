Shafqat Mahmood says ruling party is tumbling down

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s leader, Shafqat Mahmood has said that Chaudhry Nisar was sidelined while nominating the cabinet members, and his absence in today’s oath taking ceremony is self-explanatory.

He said this while addressing a press conference today. He also said that PML-N has taken in people like Talal Chaudhry and Khawaja Asif as cabinet members, instead. Khwaja Asif has been given the interior ministry even though he is not equipped with necessary diplomatic etiquettes.

He said that even though PML-N’s Daniyal Aziz worked day and night, he did not get the role in the cabinet, that he was aiming for. He said that people who claim to be a part of the civil society, are now attacking the judiciary and the judicial process, thus creating a bad impression.

Shafqat Mahmood said that PTI was aware of the fact that the PML-N would resort to cheap tactics to defame PTI and its leaders, after the Panama case verdict. He also claimed that whoever was a part of Maryam’s media cell has been awarded a cabinet seat. He asked, “how will they conduct an inquiry on us if they themselves are the ones who’ve created this situation? We have no qualms against an investigation but we must be given surety that it will be completely unbiased.”

Yasmin Rashid, while talking to the media, said that the schedule of NA-120 elections has been announced by the ECP and that the PTI has challenged the said ‘voter lists.’ She has claimed that PML-N is doing pre-poll rigging in NA-120 and that the PML-N members are completely capable of stooping to that level.