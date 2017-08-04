Sacrifices of security forces in war on terror will not go waste: COAS

Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Bajwa has said the sacrifices of security forces in the war on terror will not go waste.

In his message on Police Shuhada Day on Friday, the Army chief offered a salute to the martyrs of police as well as their brave families.

Meanwhile, Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif, in his message, said the entire nation is proud of police martyrs, who sacrificed their lives to eliminate terrorism and crimes and protect lives of people.

A function in connection with the day will be held in Lahore police lines on Friday.