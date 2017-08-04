Relief activities underway in flood hit areas in Skardu

about 1 hour ago BY Web Desk

In Skardu, floods caused by torrential rains have inundated several areas.

The flash-flood damaged 50 houses and rendered hundreds of people homeless besides destroying standing crops and trees.

The road of Sadpara is blocked due to heavy flood and land-sliding.

According to Skardu administration, the relief activities are in progress in the flood-hit areas. The gate of Sadpara Dam has also been opened to release flood water.



