Relief activities underway in flood hit areas in Skardu

In Skardu, floods caused by torrential rains have inundated several areas.
The flash-flood damaged 50 houses and rendered hundreds of people homeless besides destroying standing crops and trees.
The road of Sadpara is blocked due to heavy flood and land-sliding.
According to Skardu administration, the relief activities are in progress in the flood-hit areas. The gate of Sadpara Dam has also been opened to release flood water.
