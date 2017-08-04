Punjab to implement teachers training programme

LAHORE: Provincial Minister for Higher Education, Syed Raza Ali Gillani has said that Punjab government is implementing a programme for the training of teachers throughout the province.

He said that the Punjab government is endeavouring to provide equal opportunities for higher education to the youth for bright future of the nation. He said that a four years degree program is being commenced in 26 colleges in the first phase. 36 new colleges have been approved and up-gradation of 25 colleges has been undertaken across Punjab, he added. He said that 3,271 lecturers are being recruited purely on merit in the province to cater to the shortage of teachers and improve the standard of education. He said that 22 new colleges are being established and seventeen colleges upgraded during the current fiscal year.

He expressed these views during a certificate distribution ceremony among teachers in collaboration with the Punjab government and Cambridge English Training Institute. Senior officials of Higher Education Department, Cambridge English Training Centre and a large number of teachers were present on the occasion. The minister said that keeping in view the need of faculty development, a Faculty Development Academy (FDA) is being established where pre-service and in-service teacher training in addition to continuing professional development will be arranged. He said that a heavy responsibility of training of youth lies on the shoulders of the teachers.

He further said that the Higher Education Department is evolving higher education programme while keeping in view the needs of both teachers and youth. He said that provision of equal opportunities for higher education for youth is the top priority of the government. Earlier, the minister distributed certificates among 62 teachers who completed the Higher Education Certification successfully.