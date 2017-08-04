PTCL and Nayatel get in on Gulalai Debate

PTCL has been the butt of Internet Connectivity ( or lack thereof) jokes since it has been providing internet services and in light of this has been fodder for meme pages, SMS jokes and a buffer in casual conversation.

It is, however, very unbecoming of a government based company to actively reply to aforementioned ridicule, that too in a somewhat cringy and problematic manner.

It started with a tweet that attempted to link the Ayesha Gulalai fiasco with PTCL’s characteristic slow speeds.

That moment you realize Ayesha Gulali was just using @PTCLOfficial Internet which is why she noticed the messages after 4years though — That Asad though (@asadhussain1512) August 1, 2017

The situation was capitalised upon when a twitter user tagged Nayatel twitter handle setting off a string of tweets that eventually made PTCL ‘Official’ look like a parody account.

No complaints filed by Ayesha though #WeChecked — PTCL (@PTCLOfficial) August 2, 2017

Quick reply by #PTCL. Must be using @NayatelOfficial — Hira Chishti (@hirajalal) August 2, 2017

Nayatel: Delivering messages right away since 2006 — Nayatel (@NayatelOfficial) August 3, 2017

PTCL’s reply cashed in on, now, ancient Internet gags including ‘NahiHoGaTujSeChase’

Aa Gaya te Chaa Gaya “Thaa” kar k#BeLikeNayatel — Nayatel (@NayatelOfficial) August 3, 2017

Bohat maza aa raha hai we are proud of you #BabySteps #NahiHoGaTujSeChase — PTCL (@PTCLOfficial) August 3, 2017

It was the mention of the age old ‘we are proud of you’ joke that was in bad taste, especially considering how because of it a college girl became the target of everyone’s ridicule.

Leg pulling aside, such displays of immaturity by a group, that in a way, represents the government is highly problematic especially in the immortal and unforgiving online space.