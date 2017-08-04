PCSF demands release of rights activist

LAHORE: The members of Pakistan Civil Society Forum (PCSF) have strongly condemned the illegal pick-up of Punnal Sario, a renowned rights activist from Sindh.

Sario has often vocalised the issue of missing persons and recently led a march for recovery of a missing person. The activist was supposed to attend a protest meeting in front of Hyderabad Press Club, before being picked up, after he came out of a restaurant in Hyderabad with his friends.

In a meeting that was attended by PCSF members from all over Pakistan, PCSF condemned that no one from the government of Sindh, especially police, is taking the responsibility of his illegal detention.

PSCF members demanded the Sindh government to recover and immediately release rights activist Punnal Sario.