Pakistan’s soil must not be used for terrorism, says US envoy

Acting Assistant Secretary of United States for South and Central Asian Affairs and Acting Special Representative for Afghanistan and Pakistan Ambassador Alice Wells stressed that Pakistan’s soil must not be used to plan or conduct terrorist attacks against its neighbours.

She visited Islamabad on August 3 and 4 as part of her introductory trip to the region. In Islamabad, she met with Foreign Minister Khawaja Asif, Foreign Secretary Tehmina Janjua, Finance Minister Ishaq Dar, and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff General Zubair Hayat. She also met with a group of Pakistani students and teachers who have participated in a US Department of State-funded two-year English-language course of study known as the Access Microscholarship programme.

In her meetings with Pakistan’s leaders, Ambassador Wells expressed appreciation for Pakistan’s significant sacrifices in the fight against terrorism. Noting the ongoing South Asia policy review, Ambassador Wells underscored the value of cooperation across a range of sectors and mutual interests, including security, trade, and the stability and security of Afghanistan.

Ambassador Wells congratulated Pakistan on the upcoming 70th anniversary of its independence, noting the occasion also marked the 70th anniversary of diplomatic relations and partnership between America and Pakistan.