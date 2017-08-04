Opposition walks out of NA to protest attack on Sheikh Rashid

ISLAMABAD: Awami Muslim League (AML) chief Sheikh Rashid on Friday demanded probe into the attack incident which occurred on prime minister’s election day in national assembly.

Meanwhile, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) and Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) walked out of NA in a bid to register protest against the attack.

While talking to media outside NA, Rashid equated new federal cabinet with ‘Friday market’. He once again forecasted that Punjab chief minister would not contest NA-120 by-poll.

“Nawaz would be held responsible if I am killed,” claimed Rashid. Sheikh Rashid demanded lists of people who attended NA session without passes, whereas he accused the ruling party of allowing paid assassins to enter parliament.

It should be recalled that Sheikh Rashid was allegedly attacked on the day Abbasi was elected as PM; later, Sheikh Rashid exited from the house under police cordon.