According to details, Khawaja Asif has been sworn in as the new Foreign Minister, whereas Ahsan Iqbal has been appointed as Interior Minister. Khurram Dastagir was given Defence Ministry.

Ishaq Dar and Marriyum Aurangzeb remained Finance Minister and Information Minister respectively in the new federal cabinet. Mushahid Ullah Khan was sworn in as Environment Minister.

Talal Chaudhry is now the new Minister of State for Interior whereas Pervez Malik has been elected as the State Minister for Commerce.

Others who sworn in as the Federal ministers included Barjees Tahir, Parvaiz Malik, Zahid Hamid, Mumtaz Ahmed Tarar, Salahuddin Tirmizi and Rana Tanveer.

However, according to reports, party MNAs Daniyal Aziz, Mir Dostain Domki and Mumtaz Tarar did not attend the ceremony. Daniyal Aziz isn’t too keen on his appointment as the State minister, according to reports.

However, Khawaja Saad Rafique, Tariq Fazal Chaudhry, Sardar Yousuf and other ministers retained their portfolios.