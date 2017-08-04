Khawaja Asif seeks record of salaries, perks of PTI MNAs during resignation period

Khawaja Muhammad Asif has sought the record of salaries including all the allowances and perks drawn by the PTI MNAs during the period of their resignations from their membership in 2014, under Freedom of Information Ordinance, 2002 (XCVI of 2002) from National Assembly Secretariat.

He sought this information in his letter addressed to National Assembly Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq. He also requested for provision of detail of amount deposited by each said member in Prime Minister’s Relief Fund. He also asked the member wise comparative statement in respect of the said period containing all types of payments admissible being a member; amount drawn and amount deposited in the said fund.

The letter further inquired about whether each of the said member deposited whole amount of their salary including all other allowances/perks drawn during the period in the Prime Minister’s Relief Fund; if not, member-wise amount saved by them in the said fund.