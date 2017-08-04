Ishaq Dar does John Cena’s signature ‘You Can’t See Me’ move after taking oath as Finance Minister again

ISLAMABAD – Immediately after completing his oath after President Mamnoon Hussain, along with his fellow Cabinet members, Federal Finance Minister Ishaq Dar did the ‘You Can’t See Me’ move, in front of the audience, which included the Prime Minister of Pakistan Shahid Khaqan Abbasi.

Talking to The Dependent after the oath-taking ceremony Dar described the emotion behind his celebration.

“It was just a message to the haters,” he said.

“For ages they’ve been conspiring against me. For ages they have been trying to take my down. But here I am Ishaq Dar, the finance minister of Pakistan, still the finance minister of Pakistan, forever the finance minister of Pakistan…” he added before doing the You Can’t See Me move for this scribe.

Dar then proceeded to lift a chair inside the Presidency and smack it with Attitude Adjustment – John Cena’s signature finish.

“This is what I’ve done to you, haters!” Dar added pointing towards the broken chair.

“This is also what I’ve done to your hopes of seeing the back of me as the finance minister!”

“I’m the Asian Tiger! I’m the Asian Cena,” he concluded.