Imran Farooq murder: Judicial remand of accused extended

ISLAMABAD: An anti-terrorism court (ATC) of Islamabad on Thursday extended the judicial remand of three accused in Dr Imran Farooq murder case till September 7.

ATC Judge Kausar Abbas Zaidi adjourned the case without any proceedings due to a case pending in the Islamabad High Court (IHC) in which accused Khalid Shamim, Mohsin Ali and Moazzam Ali have challenged insertion of Anti Terrorism Act (ATA) clauses in the first information report (FIR) registered by the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA).

The FIA had registered the FIR against Muttahida Qaumi Movement chief Altaf Hussein and other party leaders on December 5, 2015, for their alleged involvement in Dr Imran Farooq’s murder, incorporating ATA’s clauses.

Dr Imran Farooq was murdered outside his home in London in September 2010.