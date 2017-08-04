I’m very aware I’m never gonna be perfect: Justin Bieber

Justin Bieber, the Canadian pop star who abruptly cancelled a world tour last month, told fans that he had sometimes let his “insecurities get the best of him.” The 23-year-old singer posted a confessional message on social media saying he had made “mistakes” but that he intended to learn from them in future. “Learning and growing haven’t always been easy but knowing I’m not alone has kept me going,” Bieber told his huge fan base.

The note came weeks after he scrapped his world tour due to “unforeseen circumstances.” He was later involved in a traffic accident in which his vehicle hit and slightly injured a photographer.

“I have let my insecurities get the best of me at times,” Bieber acknowledged. “I’m VERY aware I’m never gonna be perfect, and I’m gonna keep making mistakes.

“What I’m not gonna do is be ashamed of my mistakes. I wanna be a man that learns from them and grows from them,” he said.

The message gave no details as to why he cancelled his world tour on July 24, despite the massive success of his 2015 album Purpose.

The hit was a return to form after a series of tabloid incidents in which Bieber illegally raced a car through Miami and threw eggs at a neighbour’s house.

“Me this taking time right now is me saying I want to be SUSTAINABLE,” he said. “I want my career to be sustainable, but I also want my heart and soul to be sustainable.”

“This message is just an opportunity for you to know my heart, I’m not expecting anyone to understand,” he said, finishing the message with a line in capital letters in which he declared that, “I think there’s something special about imperfections.”