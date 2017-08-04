I gave video statement under drug influence: Dr Asim

Former federal minister and Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Karachi President Dr Asim, while talking to a TV channel programme on Friday, said that he was drugged when his video statement was recorded and he does not remember what happened. He said, “I was in the custody of Rangers, and the video was recorded in a basement.”

“I was constantly being told what to say in the statement by people in civies.” Some people from a security agency came to me and said that I am under arrest.”

During the interrogation, I was being asked about the business details of PPP co-Chairman Asif Ali Zardari.