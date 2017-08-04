Hurriyat urges India to take steps for settlement of Kashmir dispute

In Occupied Kashmir, the Hurriyet forum led by Mirwaiz Umar Farooq has urged India to take sincere steps for settlement of the Kashmir dispute for ensuring permanent peace in the region.
The forum spokesman in a statement issued in Srinagar said it is an irony that a human and political issue is being dealt through military might while ignoring the actual reality of the issue.
He strongly condemned the stubborn approach adopted by New Delhi on the dispute and the reign of terror unleashed by Indian forces across the occupied territory.
Meanwhile, Indian troops in their fresh act of state terrorism martyred two more Kashmiri youth in Islamabad district.
