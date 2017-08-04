First successful liver transplant done at Bahria International Hospital

LAHORE: After successful application of international standards by Bahria International Hospital in Britain, the hospital has performed its first successful liver transplant in its unit at Bahria Orchard, Lahore.

Under the supervision of the highly qualified surgeon Dr Amir Lateef and hepatologist Dr Afzal Bhatti, a precious human life was saved. Patient Mohammad Ibrahim received the transplant from his brother and donor Ghulam Rasool. The procedure was safely done on July 9. After a week of follow-up treatment and recovery, and thorough examination and care of doctors and medical staff, Mohammad Ibrahim was able to survive all the difficult complications post-transplant and went back home after a week.

Through the introduction of sophisticated, modern and internationally recognised technology, Bahria International Hospital has laid the foundation of kidney and cornea transplant as well in Pakistan.