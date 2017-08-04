Establishment Division reshuffles PAS officers

ISLAMABAD: Soon after the announcement of portfolios of the Federal Ministers and Ministers of State by Cabinet Division, and with the approval of Prime Minister, Establishment Division on Friday has issued thirteen notifications in which senior officers of BS-21, 20 and 18 have been transferred and given new responsibilities.

According to notification, Bashir Ahmed, a BS-21 officer of Police Services of Pakistan (PAS), presently posted as Azad Government of the State of Jammu and Kashmir Inspector General of Police (IGP), is transferred and posted as FIA DG, under Interior Division, in his own pay and scale, with immediate effect and further orders.

The seat was vacant after the retirement of former FIA DG Amlesh Khan.

In another notification, Hassan Nasir Jamy, a BS-21 officer of PAS, presently posted as Water and Power Division Additional Secretary, is transferred and posted as Petroleum and Natural Sources Division Additional Secretary.

Anjum Asad Amin, a BS-21 officer of Commerce and Trade Group, presently posted Economic Affairs Division as Additional Secretary, is transferred and posted as Commerce Division Additional Secretary.

Tashfeen Khan, a BS-21 officer of PAS, presently posted as National Commission for Human Development DG, is transferred and posted as Communication Division Additional Secretary.

Abdus Subhan, a BS-21 officer of PAS, presently posted as Establishment Division OSD, is transferred and his services are placed at the disposal of the government of Sindh.

Abid Hussain, a BS-21 officer of PAS, presently posted as National Counter Terrorism Authority (NACTA) Member, under Interior Division, is transferred and posted as National Commission for Human Development DG.

Malik Tahir Sarfraz Awan, a BS-20 officer of PAS, presently posted as Establishment Division Joint Secretary, is transferred and posted as Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit Baltistan Division Additional Secretary, in his own pay and scale.

Mukhtar Hussain, a BS-21 officer of PAS, presently posted in Establishment Division, is transferred and his services are placed at the disposal of Government of Sindh.

Sohail Akbar Shah, a BS-21 officer of PAS, presently posted as OSD, Establishment Division, is transferred and his services are placed at the disposal of Government of Sindh.

Muhammad Faisal, a BS-18 officer of PAS, presently posted as Additional Security Officer to the prime minister, is transferred and posted as Security Officer to the prime minister, and his services are placed at the disposal of the government of Punjab.

Lt (Retd) Ghulam Tabasam, a BS-18 officer of Police Services of Pakistan (PAS), presently serving in Federal Investigation Agency (FIA), under Interior Division, is transferred and his services are placed at the disposal of Government of Sindh, with immediate effect.

Similarly, Rao Shoaib Mehmood, a BS-18 officer of PAS, presently posted as Security Officer of the prime minister, is transferred and posted as Chief Secretary Officer to the prime minister in his office, with immediate effect and until further orders.

Muhammad Zeeshan Reza, a BS-18 officer of PAS, presently posted as Chief Security Officer to the prime minister, is transferred and posted as Security Officer to Nawaz Sharif.