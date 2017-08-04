Brain was hacked when I proposed marriage to Gulalai

Former Pakistan Tehrik i Insaaf spokesperson and one of Imran Khan’s close party associates, Naeem ul Haq, has claimed he is not responsible for the marriage proposal he made to Ayesha Gulalai, as when the incident took place, his brain had been hacked and he was not in control of himself.

Speaking exclusively to The Dependent, Naeem ul Haq, through his interpreter Shafqat Mehmood, explained that he had been affected by a sinister brain virus being spread by the PML-N to malign the PTI and its members by incapacitating them.

“This is a secret brain virus the noon leaguers are spreading. Scientists have named the condition ‘being a creep.’ In this condition a person’s brain is hacked when they are in the presence of a woman and they cannot control what they say.”

The entire message was conveyed by Shafqat Mehmood who explained that ‘being a creep’ disease had left Naeem unable to form coherent thoughts.

When asked how he had contracted the disease known as ‘being a creep’ and how his brain had been hacked, Naeem ul Haq expressed his suspicions that it may have been someone in the party that had coughed near him and given him the condition.

“Unfortunately there is no known cure for this. I have been sick with it for a very very long time and Khan sahab has been fighting this disease for even longer. He has even considered opening up some kind of charity hospital for patients.”

On a personal note, Shafqat Mehmood expressed his opinion that Naeem might have caught the disease from Imran Khan in the moment where the two are pictured closely conferring with each other.

However when The Dependent tried to explain that the matter was in his control and his actions were tantamount to harassment, Shafqat Mehmood excused himself while Naeem ul Haq visibly stuttered, shifting his feet in front of his collection of Bill Clinton, Bill Cosby and Donald Trump posters, the only response this reporter received was “well it depends up what the meaning of the word ‘is’ is . . . ”