Banners welcoming Nawaz Sharif placed across Lahore

LAHORE: Banners welcoming ex-prime minister Nawaz Sharif have been placed across Lahore ahead of his visit to the city.

The banners have been placed by the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Lahore.

Nawaz Sharif is expected to arrive in the city on Saturday or Sunday after being disqualified by the Supreme Court in Panama case verdict.

The banners read: “Hamaray Quaid Muhammad Nawaz Sharif (Our leader Muhammad Nawaz Sharif).” The banners have been placed all across the city including Davis Road, Lorry Adda, Mall Road, Railways Station, Niazi Chowk and Shimla Hill.

The banners, showing solidarity with Nawaz Sharif, had started appearing in the city soon after his ouster and even during hearing of Panama case by the Supreme Court of Pakistan. However, welcoming banners have started propping up for the last two days. The sources said that a huge number of PML-N workers from Lahore will welcome Nawaz Sharif at Babu Sabu Interchange and will take him to Data Sahib in the form of a procession. The reports claimed that Nawaz Sharif will reiterate his resolve to keep Punjab CM Shehbaz Sharif as his political predecessor and a candidate for the premiership. Nawaz Sharif is all set to join electioneering in NA-120 and will meet voters afterwards.

The sources said that the PML-N stalwarts and die hard workers are getting placards, posters and banners to accord rousing welcome to the ex-prime minister and all arrangements have finalised in this regard.

According to sources, the PML-N Lahore leadership has been assigned the task to arrange a grand reception for the former prime minister on his arrival.

According to reports, Nawaz Sharif will reach Lahore from Islamabad through motorway or G.T Road and will be holding meetings and rallies on different stopovers. A big caravan of party workers will be accompanying Nawaz Sharif. PML-N leaders from Vehari, Jhang, Gujranwala, Sheikhupura and other districts of Punjab have also started reaching Lahore to express solidarity and welcome him in Lahore.

Nawaz Sharif will hold important meetings in Lahore to devise a future line of action in the wake of Panama case verdict.

Earlier, banners in support of Shehbaz Sharif, favouring him as a candidate for the premiership and against Nawaz Sharif had propped up in various parts of the city.

The banners placed were seen at Mall Road, Garhi Shahu, Davis Road outside Lahore Press Club and other adjoining places. The banners have been apparently placed by an NGO which read: “Go, Go Mian Sahib, go; Let come, come Mian Shehbaz Sharif.”