Badin police observe martyr day

BADIN: The police authorities of district Badin, for the first time in the history, observed a police martyrs day on Friday in order to highlight the role of police in maintaining law and order. They also paid homage to the personnel who sacrificed their lives in the line of the duty.

The day commenced with putting wreaths on the graves of the martyred policemen of the district and arranging special prayers for the martyrs.

A rally was organised in Badin to pay tribute to the martyr. The rally started from Badin SSP office, led by Senior Superintendent of Police Abdul Qayoom Pitafi, Badin District Council Chairman Ali Asghar and participated by a large number of the policemen, citizens, lawyers, journalists and government officials.

Addressing the participants, Qayoom Pitafi said the police martyrs were the real heroes of the nation and their sacrifices helped the society thrive while paying tribute to the sacrifices of the cops who laid down their lives in the line of duty. The well-being of the families of police martyrs was our responsibility, which would be fulfilled, Pitafi added.

Badin District Council’s chairman vowed that the sacrifices of dead policemen will not go to waste.

Dr Ali Nawaz Bhoot, Badin ADC-I, said that the Sindh police have given immense sacrifices in order to protect the lives of people, keep up law and order situation in the province.