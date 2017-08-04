Amir Khan, Faryal Makhdoom part ways

DUBAI/LONDON: Boxer Amir Khan and wife Faryal Makhdoom have parted ways, the Pakistan-origin British boxer tweeted this today.

In a series of tweets, Amir Khan first announced that he and Faryal have agreed to split and he wishes her all the best but the announcement soon turned into a tirade as the exchange between her and Faryal turned into an ugly fight.

“Faryal moved on quick. Always mentioned to me how much she wanted to be with another guy, from all people another boxer, Anthony Joshua,” Amir said, adding that he left his friends and family for Faryal but she chose another fighter over him so he is divorcing her.

Amir even called her a “gold digger”.

Faryal Makhdoom reciprocated Amir’s accusations by saying that he left his family because they “robbed” him and not because of her. She added that Amir Khan is accusing other boxers because his own career is finished.

As to Amir Khan’s “gold digger” comment, Faryal claimed that she paid house bills and bills for her daughter herself “like a single mother”.

She apologised to all the family and friends “who are hurt by this” and maintained that Amir should not have done “stupid tweets”.

“I think he just needs some attention because boxing hasn’t been going well for him so he’s just been acting up,” said Faryal.