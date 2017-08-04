Afridi bemoans politics of character assassination

Star cricketer Shahid Afridi on Friday spoke out about ongoing politics of character assassination in the country, urging media to refrain from giving coverage to people indulging in mudslinging against each other.

“It is incumbent on all of us to protect the sanctity and honour of Pakistan. We have become a laughing stock across the world,” Afridi said in a series of tweets.

He said politics in Pakistan has become a tool for character assassination of each other.

“We need to exercise restraint and think about our future generations,” he added.

Afridi’s remarks came in the backdrop of Ayesha Gulalai’s allegations of sexual harassment against Imran Khan and his spokesman Naeem-ul-Haq.

پاکستان میں سیاست صرف ایک دوسرے کی عزت اچھالنا ہے؟ ہم سب کو خود کو سنبھالنا ہوگا ہمیں آنے والی نسلوں کا سوچنا ہے 1/2 — Shahid Afridi (@SAfridiOfficial) August 4, 2017

پاکستان کی عزت اور وقار بڑھانا ہم سب پر لازم ہے ہم دنیا بھر میں اپنا مذاق بنوا رہے ہیں 2/3 — Shahid Afridi (@SAfridiOfficial) August 4, 2017