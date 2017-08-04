Afghan military delegation calls on Peshawar corps commander

about 1 hour ago BY Staff Report

PESHAWAR: A seven-member Afghan military delegation, led by Lt Gen Muhammad Zaman Waziri, met with Peshawar Corps Commander Lt Gen Nazir Ahmed Butt in Peshawar on Friday.

The high-level delegation discussed “areas of mutual security interests and concerns including border security mechanism,” a statement from Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said.

Pakistan has already begun fencing the Pakistan-Afghanistan border in an effort to improve the security situation along the international boundary.

“Both sides concluded that peace and stability can best be achieved through complementary efforts and enhanced cooperation,” according to ISPR.

“Both sides reaffirmed their resolve to continue their fight against terrorism.”

The meeting was also attended by Director Generals Military Operations (DGMOs) of both Pakistani and Afghan armies.