A lawmaker violated my privilege: Safdar

ISLAMABAD: PML-N parliamentarian Capt (Retd) Muhammad Safdar has said that a lawmaker from Rawalpindi leaked his statement before the Joint Investigation Team (JIT), and violated his privilege.

He made the demand that the statement he recorded before JIT be played in the National Assembly.

Speaking in the National Assembly, he said: “When late Mian Sharif was alive, he had given 1,500 Riyals of pocket money to all his children and I also received the same, being his son-in-law which is a matter of great pride for me”.