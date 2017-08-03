Two Kashmiri youth martyred by Indian troops in IOK

SRINAGAR: In a fresh act of state terrorism, Indian troops have martyred two more Kashmiri youth, Aqib Ahmad Itoo and Suhail Ahmed in Kulgam district of occupied Kashmir, the Kashmir Media Service informed today.

The youths were martyred during a cordon and search operation at Gopalpora in Damhal Hanjipora area of the district.

Moreover, mobile internet services in south Kashmir have yet again been suspended by authorities.

Two officials of the Indian Army, including Major Kamlesh Pandey, were killed and two other personnel critically injured in an attack at Matribugh Zaipora area in Shopian.