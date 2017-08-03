Three to four rainy spells likely in August

LAHORE: Pakistan Meteorological Department has forecast three to four spells of rainfall with isolated extreme events in the country during the current month.

According to the weather outlook, which has been prepared, based on regional and global weather conditions, and after incorporating the climate system dynamics, the monsoon is going to enter its weaker phase after mid-August in South Asia, including Pakistan, said a spokesman.

Near normal rainfall in the northern half and below normal in southern half of the country is expected during the current month.

Three to four rainy spells with heavy falls are expected in upper Punjab, KP, AJK, and GB while one to two spells of light to moderate intensity is predicted in Sindh and Balochistan provinces.

“Mainly hot and humid weather is expected in most parts of the country. However, rain-thunderstorm is expected at isolated places in Malakand, Hazara, Peshawar, Mardan, Rawalpindi, Gujranwala divisions, Islamabad, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan”, the daily weather report said.