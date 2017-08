CHAKWAL: A schoolgirl reportedly died while eight others were injured when a school bus met with an accident on Mianwali Talagang road early morning today, rescue sources informed.

As per rescue reports, the body of the deceased child and the injured which included 5 children, 2 women and a man were shifted to THQ Talagang.

Another injured schoolgirl succumbed to her injuries at the medical facility taking the total of deceased in the accident to 2.