SC to resume hearing Imran Khan’s disqualification case today

A three-judge bench, headed by Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar and including Justice Umar Ata Bandial and Justice Faisal Arab will resume hearing the disqualification case against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan today.

During the Wednesday’s court proceedings, the chief justice observed that as per law, collection of funds from international companies is not allowed, hence a clarification will have to be sought from PTI chief’s legal counsel. The bench also summoned, for the second time, a copy of Imran Khan’s passport for verification of the ‘non-resident’ status.

Continuing with his arguments the other day, Sheikh argued “how can someone who submitted a false certificate be considered sadiq [honest] and amin [truthful].

Justice Bandial observed that the receipt of prohibited funds has to be established first. The chief justice remarked that the Election Commission of Pakistan is responsible for determining whether the prohibited funds were acquired by the PTI.

In response, Sheikh contended that the ECP has no say in this matter and that if a commission [by the ECP] is formed, it should be asked to completely probe the matter.

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Hanif Abbasi’s had petitioned to the apex court that Imran should be disqualified for concealing his assets and the ‘foreign funding’ of his party.