Sarfraz wants Pakistan to become the No.1 team

ISLAMABAD: Skipper Sarfraz Ahmed wants Pakistan to become the No. 1 cricket team saying that the players just need support to prove their mettle.

“Besides me, the whole team dreams to be No.1 team,” Sarfraz was quoted as saying.

He said that the way the success in the 2017 Champions Trophy was achieved, hopefully it will continue like that. “We know this team can get better. This team is a mix of youngsters, seniors, and they all are good.”

“What they (players) need is support. If they get it, they can get better. I am not surprised by how well these guys did in the Champions Trophy because I know there are good players in Pakistan, at domestic level,” he said.

Sarfraz said to be the No. 1 team is not just about winning one cup, but performing day in, day out and in every game at the same high level.

“Consistency is the most important factor. Before our tour to West Indies [in April] our position was not very good; we were struggling. But we won that series. And in the start of the Champions Trophy, we lost to India. But we improved day by day. It has been a very difficult journey, but if you are positive, anything can happen.”

He said when you are captain of all three formats there is extra pressure, but at the moment he is enjoying his captaincy and will try to take no pressure in the Test format.

“Our next target is to win the Test series against Sri Lanka. Sri Lanka is a good side but if we perform well in all three departments then we can win the series,” he said.