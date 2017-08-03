Rehman Malik senses disqualification of more politicians

Without calling out the names, former interior minister Senator Rehman Malik on Wednesday claimed that he can could sense a few more politicians from mainstream political parties being disqualified.

Addressing a press conference in London, the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) leader predicted that more big guns of Pakistan’s politics would soon be disqualified.

During the media talk, the PPP senator said Pakistan is heading towards general elections. While replying to a question, he stressed that the elected government should be allowed to complete its tenure.

He suggested the political leadership to avoid the culture of using abusive language against the opponents as it weakens the easy going democratic process in the country.

Without giving the name, the former interior minister said a mainstream political party has hired services of three detective agencies in a European country.

He said he could share more information but as per Zardari’s instructions, he wouldnt.

Meanwhile, Malik hoped the newly-elected prime minister would take Pakistan’s foreign policy into concern to strengthen ties with other countries.

Lauding the Panama Joint Investigation Team (JIT)’s probe, he claimed that 96 per cent of the JIT report is based on his information.