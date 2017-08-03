Raza Rabbani to attend oath-taking ceremony of Rouhani in Iran

ISLAMABAD: On the invitation from the Iran, Chairman Senate Mian Raza Rabbani shall be representing Pakistan at the swearing-in ceremony of Islamic Republic of Iran’s re-elected President Hassan Rouhani.

The oathtaking ceremony of the 12th tenure of the president of Islamic Republic of Iran shall take place at Iranian Parliament on August 5, 2017.

After the oath-taking ceremony, the chairman Senate along with the four-member Senate delegation, comprising Senators Muhammad Yousaf Badini, Rahila Magsi, Ghous Muhammad Khan Niazi and Hidayat Ullah, shall commence the bilateral visit from August 6 to August 8, 2017.

The bilateral visit is taking place on the invitation of the speaker of the Iranian parliament. The visit shall provide an opportunity to discuss bilateral, regional and international issues with the top Iranian political leadership.

During the visit, chairman Senate shall focus on enhancing parliamentary interaction and understanding between the two parliaments. Chairman Senate will also invite Speaker of the Islamic Consultative Assembly of Iran H.E. Mr Ali Larijani, to reciprocate the visit to Pakistan.