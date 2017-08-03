Rain, thunderstorm expected at isolated places in upper Punjab

Monsoon currents continue to penetrate in upper and central parts of the country and are likely to continue in upper parts on Thursday, the Pakistan Meteorological Department forecasted.

Rain and thunderstorm (with a few heavy falls) are expected at scattered places in Kashmir, upper Punjab (Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Lahore, Sargodha), Islamabad, Gilgit-Baltistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (Malakand, Hazara, Peshawar, Mardan, Kohat, Bannu), and Federally Administered Tribal Areas (FATA) in the next 24 hours.

Hot and humid weather is expected elsewhere in the country.