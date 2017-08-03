PU to set up campus in Dubai

LAHORE: The Punjab University (PU) Hailey College of Banking and Finance (HCBF) and Professionals and Accountancy Centre (PAC), established under Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA), Dubai, on Thursday signed a memorandum of understanding for the establishment of a PU campus in Dubai.

Under the MoU, training and competence development programme will also be launched jointly in future.

The MoU signing ceremony was organised in the committee room of Vice Chancellor’s office.

Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Zafar Mueen Nasir, Registrar Dr Muhammad Khalid Khan, Principal Hailey College of Banking and Finance Prof Dr Mubbsher Munawar Khan, PAC Dubai Chairman Jamil Qureshi, President Mian Ahmad Farhan, Akida Consulting Head Haider Zaidi, PU External Linkages Director Dr Fouzia Hadi Ali and faculty members were present on the occasion.

The two sides would jointly organise capacity building seminars, workshops etc, in accordance with requirements of various industries, entities, professions etc.

The HCBF and PAC would also collaborate for establishing a database to promote employment of the HCBF graduates in Pakistan and abroad.