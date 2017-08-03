PPP “fairly certain” it can reach votes in double digits in NA-120 polls

The Pakistan People’s Party has said that it is “fairly certain” that it would secure more than 100 votes in the upcoming polls in the Lahore constituency left vacant as a result of the disqualification of former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif.

“Look, very few things in the world are absolutely certain, any claims would be a hubris tempting Fate itself” said Qamar Zaman Kaira, PPP Punjab President. “But I can say, with a fairly reasonable extent of certainty, that our party will at least get one hundred votes in the upcoming bypolls. I am almost certain of this.”

“Yes, pencil me in for certain,” he added.

This latest revelation by the Pakistan People’s Party has ratcheted up the heat in upcoming elections as the Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf (PTI) has already nominated its candidate, Dr Yasmin Rashid, who represented the party in the same constituency in the 2013 polls against Mian Nawaz Sharif. The presence of the third force in the constituency is set to change the dynamics of the constituency considerably.

“It will be one hell of an achievement and will spell the return of the PPP in Punjab if the magical number of 100 is somehow, miraculously, crossed,” said Dr Sahir Hassan, professor of political science at LUMS.