PML-N seeks MQM’s support for re-entry in Sindh

–MQM expects multi-billion rupees for Karachi’s uplift in return

ISLAMABAD: The ruling Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) has sought the support of Mutahidda Qaumi Movement (MQM) for its fresh entry into rural and urban Sindh, Pakistan Today has learnt reliably.

Both MQM and PML-N have a checkered history. It was 25 long years back when following a deal between the MQM and the PML-N, the former had voted for PML-N’s candidate for the slot of prime minister.

Before Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, the MQM had voted for Nawaz Sharif in the year 1992.

As a quid pro quo, the MQM has been assured of allocation of huge funds for Karachi Development Plan. Moreover, the new interior minister would also go soft on the cases registered against the top leadership of the MQM.

During the talks, PML-N’s candidate for top slot Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, Sindh Governor Muhammad Zubair, Khwaja Saad Rafique and Abdul Qadir Baloch represented the government, whereas the MQM members in the meeting included Ali Raza Abidi, Karachi Mayor Wasim Akhtar, Kishwar Zehra and Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui among others.

With 24 members, the MQM is the fourth largest party in the National Assembly.

An informed source in the MQM told Pakistan Today that the recent meeting between MQM and PML-N leaders went positive.

“We have been assured that since the stubborn Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan has no plans to assume the ministry of interior, his successor would be asked to go soft on the MQM leaders. Moreover, the cases against MQM leaders would also be reviewed. Governor Sindh Mohammad Zubair would be a focal person for implementation of the accord between the two parties,” the source added.

The source said that the federal government’s delegation led by Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi had also assured the MQM leadership that the understanding of the PML-N with the Pakistan Peoples’ Party (PPP) had come to an end.

“We were informed that the PML-N has decided to end its understanding with the PPP leadership. It has also been conveyed that the PML-N wanted to re-enter Sindh to give a tough time to the PPP in Sindh discarding its previous policy to allow PPP’s rule in Sindh,” the source added.

The source said that the MQM delegation also briefed the prime minister about the pitiful situation in Karachi and Hyderabad, where even the basic needs were not available.

“The prime minister assured us that he would soon announce a multi-billion rupee package for Karachi’s uplift,” the source said.

When asked how much money the MQM was expecting from the federal government, the source said that the prime minister is likely to announce Rs 25 billion development packages for Karachi’s uplift.

The MQM leader said that following security operations, a financial development package has been a norm for the affected areas which had been denied to Karachi.

He said that in past, the PML-N had politically outsourced Karachi to the PPP which had turned a blind eye towards the situation of Karachi despite being the economic hub of the country. The source said that the MQM could join hands with PML-N for the next polls if the ruling party changes its attitude in the coming months.

When contacted, MQM leader Raza Ali Abidi confirmed that the PML-N leaders had sought assistance from MQM for the ruling party’s re-entry in Sindh.