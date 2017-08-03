PML-N leadership finalises PM Khaqan’s federal cabinet

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) senior leadership has finalised the new federal cabinet of new Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi.

According to details, Khawaja Asif will be appointed as the foreign minister while Mushahidullah Khan will be the environment minister.

Khurram Dastagir will be the new Defence Minister of Pakistan, the portfolio previously held by Khawaja Asif.

Ahsan Iqbal will be the successor to Chaudhry Nisar as he will take oath as the country’s new interior minister. Ishaq Dar will resume his responsibilities as the finance minister; earlier, it was reported in media that Ishaq Dar was disqualified by the Supreme Court from the membership of the National Assembly, but the Supreme Court had only ordered a separate reference to be opened against him.

Junaid Anwar Chaudhry and Arshad Laghari will also be part of the new cabinet.

The former cabinet stood dissolved after Nawaz Sharif was disqualified by the Supreme Court of Pakistan in the Panama Papers case for not disclosing 10,000 dirhams which were receivable to him.