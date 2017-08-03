PM Shahid Khaqan Abbasi presented guard of honour at PM House

ISLAMABAD: Upon Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi arrival at the PM House, he was presented the guard of honour by a contingent of armed forces.

He has officially taken charge as the country’s premier on Thursday.

Abbasi on Tuesday secured 221 votes out of the total 339 in the National Assembly to become the country’s 18th prime minister.

Addressing journalists the other day after a consultative meeting with Nawaz Sharif and other party leaders in Murree, Abbasi said that PML-N wants the world to know that even if the leadership of the country changes, policies remain consistent.

Abbasi also stated that that the party chief has directed to continue with the ongoing projects.

PM also informed consultations are underway and the cabinet will be finalised soon. The new cabinet was due to take the oath yesterday but was postponed later during the day.