New federal cabinet likely to have members from Southern Punjab, other provinces

ISLAMABAD: The new federal cabinet is likely to incorporate as many as five new members belonging to Southern Punjab and other provinces, sources privy to the development have been reported to have informed.

Former PM Nawaz Sharif, is expected to be consulted regarding the cabinet nominations before the cabinet is sworn in on Friday.

The PML-N leadership held a consultative meeting in Murree, the other day. However, no decision was reached regarding the finalisation of names of the new federal cabinet. This also lead to the postponement of the oath taking ceremony of the new federal cabinet yesterday.

During the consultative session, a meeting of the PML-N’s central working committee was agreed upon to discuss the party’s internal matters. As per sources, Nawaz Sharif is also expected to be given a different title as he cannot retain the title of party head following SC’s verdict in the Panama Papers case.