NAB Rawalpindi office on high alert

by RAJA FAISAL

ISLAMABAD: National Accountability Bureau’s Rawalpindi office is on high alert as the bureau has started working on references against Sharif family, sources told Pakistan Today.

Latest directions to the staff include limited access to mobile phones, social media and internet usage. Intelligence Wing of NAB – that normally stays stationed at the head office – would closely monitor the developments at NAB Rawalpindi office, it has been learnt.

The initiative has been taken to ensure the transparency during the proceedings of the Sharif family references. Strict directions were passed because of the importance and magnitude of the case.

“Currently, the NAB office seems like a red zone, everyone is taking high cares while talking to each other within the premises”, a source said.

Furthermore, security within boundary wall is extremely tight and in addition, an option of calling the paramilitary troops is also available, the source added.

Regarding selection of the officers to work on the cases, it has been learnt that only grade 18 and 19 were considered after a process of detailed scrutiny.

The decision was taken after looking at their previous assignments, expertise and educational background. Officers with a history of dealing cases of similar nature were selected.

Earlier, on July 28, the Supreme Court had ordered NAB to file references against the Sharif family. The court had set a timeline for the bureau to file references and to complete the process, which is to be supervised by a Supreme Court judge.