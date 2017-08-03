NAB officials to be trained by UK crime agencies

Chairman National Accountability Bureau (NAB), Qamar Zaman Chaudhry Wednesday said National Crime Agency (NCA), United Kingdom (UK) has carried out Training Need Analysis (TNA) to further advance the capacity building of Bureau’s Investigation Officers (IOs).

Soon course contents will be finalized and five courses will be run in Pakistan in six fields as identified by experts.

In a statement issued here, he said a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) would be signed between NAB and NCA for cooperation in anti-corruption domain and sharing of training facilities after approval of authorities at both ends.

He directed NAB officers to double their efforts in the abolition of corruption with the awareness that eradication of corruption was our national duty.

He said NAB had chalked out a practical Anti-Corruption Strategy to get rid of corruption through a holistic approach of awareness, prevention and enforcement and to arrest corrupt and recovered stolen money from them and deposit in the national exchequer.

The chairman said figures of complaints, inquiries and investigations had become almost double as compared to the same period of 2015 to 2016.

The relative figures for the latest three years were indicative of hard work being put in by all ranks of NAB staff in an atmosphere of renewed energy and dynamism.

The increase in the number of complaints also reflected improved public trusted in NAB. The PILDAT in its report supported the position stated above as 42% people trusted NAB against 30% for police and 29% for government officials.

Qamar Zaman said NAB had brought forward a comprehensive Quantified Grading System in order to review and further improve the performance of its officers/officials.

Under this grading system, NAB regional bureau’s were being evaluated for last three years on the annual and mid-term basis at a given criteria which had proved very successful and the performance of regional bureaus was increasing day by day.