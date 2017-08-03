LHC stops CAA from collecting processing

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Thursday stopped Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) from collecting processing fee from domestic and international passengers.

The court also issued notices to the authority and others and sought a reply.

Justice Shams Mehmood Mirza passed these orders while hearing a petition filed by a private airline challenging collection of exorbitant processing fee by the authority.

During the hearing, the petitioner’s counsel, arguing before the court, submitted that the authority installed new software for the handling of luggage and passengers at all airports after purchasing it from a foreign company.

He said that after the installation of new software, the authority started charging Rs 135 from domestic and Rs 160 from international passengers as processing fee.

He mentioned that only Rs 8 were being charged from domestic and international passengers alike earlier when the old software was in place.

He pleaded with the court to set aside the exorbitant processing fee collection being illegal and unconstitutional.

The court after hearing initial arguments stopped CAA from collecting the fee and sought a reply.