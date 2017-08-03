Jamaat-e-Islami invites Ayesha Gulalai to join party

ISLAMABAD: In a telephone call made by Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) President Youth Wing FATA, Shahjahan Afridi has invited former PTI leader Ayesha Gulalai to join the religious party.
Afridi claimed that Jamaat-e-Islami is the only party which gives due respect to women.
JI MNA Aysha Syed also visited Gulalai’s residence and formally invited her to join hands with them.
Meanwhile, Ayesha Gulalai, the other day stated that she has kept all her options open and she will soon reveal her future line of options.
So now JI has stooped to such nadir! Ameer Sahib must sack who so ever has invited such a tainted woman.
My dear Gulalai,
First of all thanks of God enable me to comments on your position. My Dear first all take divorce papers from PTI. In islam is strongly forbidden to enjoy at one time from two laan. Why the PTI laan are weak this and not satisfy you. you hereyby directed to register a case of khula from PTI then are able to again join PML-N or Jumat Islami.
thanks