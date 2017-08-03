Inspiring! Local ‘Pindi man rises from political party’s “not even chaprrasi” to PM candidate    

In a heart moving story of the human spirit’s ability to move all obstacles in its path, Rawalpindi resident Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed has moved from a political party’s “not even chaprrasi” to candidate for the office of the prime minister in the recently conducted in-house election for the position.

“You don’t know how long this struggle has been,” said a visibly moved Rasheed, who has lived in Rawalpindi for almost all his life. “It was only back in 2003 that I was told that I would not even be considered for the chaprrasi position in the party. And now, fourteen years later, here I am.”

“This just goes to show what hard work and determination can get you in life,” he said. “Nothing else compares with this.”

“I have lost the poll, yes, but that was to be expected,” he continued. “The real victory here is getting the approval of my Dear Leader, Imran Khan.”

He brushed away recent allegations of harassment against the party leader. “He has treated me with nothing but respect and not even once made me feel unsafe.”