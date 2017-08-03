Imran Khan urges PTI followers to refrain from trageting Ayesha Gulalai’s sister

Imran Khan in a recent tweet has finally urged all of the PTI followers to refrain from targeting Ayesha Gulalai’s sister Maria Toorpakay.

My request to all PTI supporters is to immediately refrain from targeting Ayesha Gulalai’s sister. — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) August 3, 2017

This tweet comes in light of the recent controversy surrounding Ayesha Gulalai’s confessions about harassment that she allegedly faced while she was a part of Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI). These allegations triggered a massive war of words between PTI and PML-N supporters on the social media.

People on both the sides were quick to react to the political drama. Some, however, took a new low in their criticism of Ayesha Gulalai by targeting her sister Maria Toorpakay.