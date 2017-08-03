Imaan Mazari bashes PML-N on treatment of women

In light of recent events concerning Ayesha Gulalai, Imaan Mazari, daughter of renowned PTI politican Shireen Mazari, has spoken out against the PML-N for their infamous treatment of strong female figures in the past.

Imaan Mazari says in a video that she released on her twitter account that the PML-N should not bash the PTI upon the treatment of women considering them themselves have a “glorious” track record of “women empowerment”. She warns the party to tread carefully and declares that such behavior is not new for the PML-N as well as ex-chairman, Nawaz Sharif.

Benazir Bhutto. Jemima Goldsmith. Kim Barker. And more who have been the victims of Mr. Sharif’s dirty games. Some of us know our history. pic.twitter.com/TFgQzylIbI — Imaan Mazari-Hazir (@ImaanZHazir) August 3, 2017

“Will the same PML-N that fabricated pictures of Benazir Bhutto, took them out of their private life and circulated them, give us lectures on the treatment of women?”, says Mazari in the video. She also points out the ridicule received by Imran Khan’s ex wife, Jemima Goldsmith, when she was pregnant.

Mazari goes on to say that members of the PML-N only consider women as tools and for “point scoring.”