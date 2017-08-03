HEC online attestation system becomes nuisance for students

ISLAMABAD: The Higher Education Commission (HEC) has launched Degree Attestation System for the facilitation of the applicants, but it has become a source of constant nuisance for students, as it’s really a frustrating procedure.

The procedure, given on the website, pertaining to the online degree verification sounds like a simple task, but it’s totally a different ball game.

Talking to Pakistan Today, students of various universities vent their anger over the newly-introduced online degree attestation and said that the system further their problems instead of easing their woes.

They said that when tried to proceed they faced numerous problems, as they were not familiar with the system and second the system is so complicated and often stops working.

According to the new online degree attestation system, applicants have to create their accounts on the HEC web link for attestation of their educational documents from the commission. The applicant would be required to apply through web link (http://eportal.hec.gov.pk) by getting online registered and creating an account, filling online application form and uploading scanned documents. The application will be initially scrutinize online at HEC head office/regional centres as per option of the applicant. The applicant will then receive an email/SMS to schedule his visit accordingly.

The commission has evolved the system to facilitate degree-holders, saving them from the hassle of long queues.

However, Akram Abbasi, a student of Quaid-e-Azam University, said that the things are not as simple as the HEC had exhibited them, because whenever they access the portal for degrees attestation, they instantly got a message “Forbidden: Access is denied” on the screen.

He said that if someone forgets their password they could not make a new profile with the same ID; when they tried to approach the officials on the given numbers or left message on the website, they did not get any reply.

A senior official in the HEC said that they are receiving a large number of complaints regarding the online degrees attestation system, because it often stopped working.

He said it is true that the newly-introduced degrees attestation system has become a source of problems for the student; the officials failed to reply to complaints on the website and the operators did not receive calls.

“The idea was good and it could help ease the problems facing the students while attesting their degrees, but it is quite unfortunate because often policies are made in haste and without any proper homework due to which they often prove counterproductive,” he added.

Sultan Shahid, a graduate working with an NGO, said that he had forgotten the password of his previously made profile, while a new one could not be made with the same CNIC for the second time.

He said that I passed through great ordeal because I was in urgency to get my documents attested, but repeated request to help proved an exercise in futility.

Faisal Javed, another student, said the link of the system was often down and no one was ready to give updates when it will be fixed. He demanded that the concerned authority should keep updating the website properly.

Syed Asif Hussain, a teacher, said that the degree attestation from the HEC is really a mind-boggling task, mostly because the students were not properly educated in this regard on one hand; while, on the other, no one was ready to guide if problems surfaced, as the officials of HEC had no time to entertain the complainants.

He lamented that they do not even accept degrees without submission of online form, so how is he supposed to fill in the form when the link does not work.

Another student said that he created the profile after hectic efforts, but then the website was not accessible, adding that he repeatedly asked for guidance but of no good.

When Ayesha Akram, HEC director media, was contacted for her comments on the issue, she sought some time; later, she did not receive any calls despite repeated attempts.